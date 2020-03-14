Global  

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would &apos;most likely&apos; get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday&apos;s session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

