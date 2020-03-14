Global  

Coronavirus Q&A: Should You Self-Quarantine?

Who should self-quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak?

What should people do to prepare for a self-quarantine period?

Is self-quarantining for 14 days enough?

Recent related news from verified sources

Tips for self-quarantining because of coronavirus

A growing number of people who may have come in close contact with someone who has coronavirus are...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comHaaretzbizjournalsDaily Star


Coronavirus self-quarantine: Who needs to do it and for how long?

If you are not sick and have not come in contact with coronavirus, you do not need to self-quarantine
Independent - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

UCLA Chancellor Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Exposure [Video]UCLA Chancellor Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Exposure

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is under self-quarantine after he says he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:23Published

