Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:51s - Published < > Embed
Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to families and workers hardest hit by the disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories March 13 P

Here are the top stories for Friday, March 13th: Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus;...
USATODAY.com - Published

House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErinUlshafer

SoCal Women 4 Trump 🇺🇸 RT @SaraCarterDC: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus, Solutions Spur Wall Street Rally Incredible what can be done w/ rig… 8 seconds ago

madeusk2409

Rosalinda Cervantes RT @BeachPretzel2: Trump is so screwed: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Trump declares national emergency https://t.… 16 seconds ago

ShankarGole8

Shankar Gole RT @Sabrina67408695: Coronavirus updates live: Trump declares a national emergency https://t.co/ItteBNz0CL via @nbcnews 22 seconds ago

PaterMD

Horacio Paternina, MD. RT @politico: “I want to encourage everyone to follow the guidelines we have issued by CDC and these common sense measures,” Trump told Ame… 23 seconds ago

DRAMSlNGH1

डॉ अंशुमान सिंह गुड्डू (राजपूत) RT @Prithvi2014: USA PREZ #TRUMP Declares National Emergency due to Corona Scare. Time For India to Do the Same ALL ANTI NATIONALS, AAPIY… 33 seconds ago

Johncen59726333

John cenna RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak 52 seconds ago

Insureteck

Insureteck Trump declares national emergency, US coronavirus deaths rise to 48 The latest coronavirus numbers continue to grow… https://t.co/3rRfTAglz3 57 seconds ago

luandalobito

Marie RT @veritasrepublic: Donald Trump Declares National Emergency over Coronavirus https://t.co/uWdpOgEHyH via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.