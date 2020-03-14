Global  

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

Coronavirus: First English Premier League match postponed due to virus fears

Coronavirus: First English Premier League match postponed due to virus fearsMembers of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published

EPL suspends ties as coronavirus spreads

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 4 on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel...
Mid-Day - Published


reignestt

REIGNEST RT @FemzyDaRaw: Now that English premier league have been suspended, hope we can now be watching our own Nigeria premier league? Abeg which… 8 seconds ago

FemzyDaRaw

🇳🇬Raw-Gangz🍆 Now that English premier league have been suspended, hope we can now be watching our own Nigeria premier league? Ab… https://t.co/2ggsJtHjtD 1 minute ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: English Premier League season suspended 1 minute ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/wi1QyzeV1A 2 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/80H2NzpRda 4 minutes ago

williammmuir

William Muir Coronavirus: Premier League and all other English football fixtures suspended until April https://t.co/EIhbUjZ11h 13 minutes ago

athi3u

St. Joseph This English Premier League season should be suspended indefinitely and the trophy awarded by alphabetical order! 17 minutes ago

URRao10

URRao RT @Anils003: English Premier league statement PL suspended till April 4 th subject to medical advice & conditions at the time . #YNWA htt… 20 minutes ago


English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus [Video]English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

All domestic English professional football suspended [Video]All domestic English professional football suspended

Chief reporter Bryan Swanson updates us on the emergency Premier League meeting about coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

