Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus [Video]Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

