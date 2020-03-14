Global  

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

