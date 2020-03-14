Global  

Coronavirus concerns cancels NCAA championships including Division II

Coronavirus concerns cancels NCAA championships including Division II
Coronavirus concerns cancels NCAA championships including Division II
Coronavirus concerns cancels NCAA championships including Division II

Concourse level level for players and coaches to and exit the playing floor.

The athletic also screening the players and team personnel arena as an added precaution.

The coronavirus has changed everything in college sports right now..

The ncaa cancelling championships... leagues suspending play and practices for the time being... it's more than just sports at this point for everyone..

It's bigger than that... but this weekend..

Was supposed to be northwest's start for another national title..

But now we'll never know... &lt;&lt;it was sunday afternoon -- and the bearcats had just won another miaa conference championshipthe nets were coming down(sound)little did they know, they're season would apparently be over and they would not be hosting a division 2 tournament game -- there would be no tournament coronovirus cancelled everything.(sot, ben mccollum: "it's a little surreal.

Nothing like this has happened since i've the top-team in country ready to host for the fourth-straight year...but all ended in just a few hours... (sot, andy peterson: "it was becoming apparanent, but we spoke with ncaa at noon on thursday.

It was business as planned.")at the time...the regional was going to go on... with limited fans and people... but by thursday done...(sot, andy peterson: "we got word that they were meeting again and it was about the bigger picture.")(sot, ben mccollum: "when you first find out, you don't exactly know what to say to the guys, they're season is over.")the bearcats found out their season was done during practice thursday..."told them to give me an hour.")allowing mccollum time to find the right words to tell a team... that was set to defend it's national championship...but wouldn't get to...(sot, ben pretty disappointing, but we understand why (nat sound)but the last memory will be the bearcats trophy...which is okay...better than (sot, andy peterson: "it's bigger than sport.")>> finished the



