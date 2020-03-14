Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A National Emergency

After previously downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump declared the...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comReutersReuters IndiaSBSNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MWhalan

Mark Whalan RT @AFP: President Donald Trump declares a national state of emergency, countries seal borders, shutter schools and cancel events as #coron… 6 seconds ago

MAGAveteranRobi

🇺🇸FREEDOM WARRIOR🇺🇸 RT @SaraCarterDC: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus, Solutions Spur Wall Street Rally Incredible what can be done w/ rig… 8 seconds ago

SMESoftwarecouk

SMESoftware Trump declares US national emergency for coronavirus https://t.co/P0WmrghAF2 11 seconds ago

einarmorillo

Einar Morillo #tech #technology #news Trump Declares National Emergency—but Also 'I Don’t Take Responsibility' https://t.co/xEPgVD6BAX 13 seconds ago

TAFFDsOrg

Transdisciplinary Agora for Future Discussions Coronavirus updates: Trump declares national emergency, designates Sunday 'national day of prayer' https://t.co/rK8ORnCzzI 14 seconds ago

MaggieJ65012472

MaggieJ RT @dcexaminer: "No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!"… 15 seconds ago

I_am_suleiman

Yung L RT @VOANews: 📌 BREAKING Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/o0S9jH3mWf https://t.co/x1nzTWtpiB 21 seconds ago

memorybogart

Memorybogart RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: U.S. president Trump declares a national emergency due to coronavirus 23 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.