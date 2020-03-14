Global  

The True History of the Kelly Gang

The True History of the Kelly Gang Film - George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Charl

The True History of the Kelly Gang Film - George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Charl

The True History of the Kelly Gang - Official Trailer I HD I IFC FIlms Plot synopsis: Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay,1917, Ophelia) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English.

Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality.

In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russel Crowe, Cinderella Man, L.A.

Confidential), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve.

Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen.

Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, True History of the Kelly Gang brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore.

Based on the novel by Peter Carey.

In theaters, cable VOD and rental on digital platforms April 24th.

Directed by: Justin Kurzel Starring: George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Orlando Schwerdt, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam & Russell Crowe

"True History of the Kelly Gang" - cast: Russell Crowe, George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Travis Fimmel, Sean Keenan, Dacre Montgomery, Harry Greenwood, Thomasin McKenzie, Orlando Schwerdt, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams

*Release date :* April 24, 2020 *Synopsis :* Based on Peter Carey's novel. The story of Australian...
AceShowbiz - Published


JamesHDunk

James Dunk RT @joelgbarnes: Historians at the Movies Australian edition starts this Sunday 22 March at 8pm AEDT. We’ll be using the hashtag #HATMAus.… 1 minute ago

jorgeKiid

Yourmomsbestfriend RT @HYPEBEAST: A contemporary twist on the notorious bushranger and his ragtag crew of criminals. https://t.co/V1g7Eckl3Z 39 minutes ago

AusPublicHist

Australian Centre for Public History This Monday 23 March we’ll have a great panel of historians of film, crime and Ned Kelly discussing TRUE HISTORY OF… https://t.co/0FCsR7qCsF 49 minutes ago

AusPublicHist

Australian Centre for Public History Historians at the Movies Australian edition starts this Sunday 22 March at 8pm AEDT. We’ll be using the hashtag… https://t.co/5en4xIs2Uj 54 minutes ago

joelgbarnes

Joel Barnes This Monday 23 March we’ll have a great panel of historians of film, crime and Ned Kelly discussing TRUE HISTORY OF… https://t.co/f1BITKdzbx 2 hours ago

joelgbarnes

Joel Barnes Historians at the Movies Australian edition starts this Sunday 22 March at 8pm AEDT. We’ll be using the hashtag… https://t.co/wiUAAZOKJW 2 hours ago

ana_s_go

Ana RT @JohnSant87: ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ (2019) Directed by Justin Kurzel. Photography by Matthew Thorne. Shot on Location in Victo… 3 hours ago

ana_s_go

Ana RT @IFCFilms: Grimy, gritty & full of action-packed thrills, TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG is a stunning take on the infamous Australian f… 3 hours ago


