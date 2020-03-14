Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z

Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z

Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z

TWITTER – As millions of people across the globe remain paralyzed by COVID-19, Jay Electronica unveiled his debut album, A Written Testimony, on Friday (March 13), giving Hip Hop fans something to smile about.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kausion_Gang

Kausion Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/QgX4hSPVxH https://t.co/S8WaLxUfA7 4 hours ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/5LjVUJ0QWc 4 hours ago

mc_HipHop_en

musicclub HipHop en Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/6grQRsilrp 4 hours ago

NewYorkHip_Hop

New York Hip Hop Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/lSMeE7LKEW https://t.co/14rU44sFiy 4 hours ago

NiceGuy504

NG504 Disappointed in this album Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z | Hip… https://t.co/mZrpRflCcU 11 hours ago

TruthMagnetic

TruthMagnetic Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/9yteIrouTm 12 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report Twitter – As millions of people across the globe .... https://t.co/PAXBX6peeY… https://t.co/I8QVWosXwp 13 hours ago

BaddiezOnline

BaddiezOnline Twitter Dubs Jay Electronica's Debut Album 'Watch The Throne 2' Because ... JAY-Z https://t.co/2mTtFPAMt0 https://t.co/psWsaNYOfT 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

TIDAL Announces Listening Parties For Jay Electronica's Debut LP 'A Written Testimony' [Video]TIDAL Announces Listening Parties For Jay Electronica's Debut LP 'A Written Testimony'

The nearly mythical debut album from Jay Electronica is about to become a reality. According to a tweet from TIDAL, the streaming service has coordinated three listening parties for the album —..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:34Published

Lennon Stella Talks 'Kissing Other People,' Her Latest Single, & More [Video]Lennon Stella Talks "Kissing Other People," Her Latest Single, & More

Ontario-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actress and multi-instrumentalist Lennon Stella is one of pop’s most powerful and poignant new forces. Streamed nearly half-a-billion times within..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.