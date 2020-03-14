Global  

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was defensive on Friday, insisting he didn't need to isolate himself because he wasn't exhibiting symptoms.

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency [Video]Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would &apos;most likely&apos; get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

