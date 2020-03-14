Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 46:36s - Published < > Embed
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County issues state of emergency over coronavirus

A state of emergency has been issued in Palm Beach County to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County schools closing for 2 weeks; District offices still open [Video]Palm Beach County schools closing for 2 weeks; District offices still open

Palm Beach County schools are closing for two weeks because of the coronavirus but district offices will remain open.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing [Video]'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

Coloradans should expect either themselves or a friend, family member or someone they know to contact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming weeks but need to make stringent efforts to keep from..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.