The Trade S02E03

The Trade S02E03

The Trade S02E03

The Trade 2x03 - Promo trailer HD - Next on Episode 3 Season 2 - Synopsis: At the U.S. Border, Magda and Rossni must split with their group to improve their chances of crossing.

Marisa, a human rights activist, helps migrants stuck at the border avoid being trafficked.

Sochil, a woman who was abused by leaders of La Luz Del Mundo—a powerful church in Mexico and the U.S.—attempts to expose their trafficking network to Mexican authorities.

Homeland Security officers from Texas follow a separate potential trafficking case to Ohio, where they confront a suspect about his relationship with a female minor.

Watch new episodes of The Trade on Fridays at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

#TheTrade #SHODocs

