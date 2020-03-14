|
Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Rec Centers Close as Community Hunkers Down
|
With public schools now closed in Oakland, city officials announced that they are also temporarily closing all public library locations and recreation centers starting Monday.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(3-13-20)
|
|
|
|
