Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:23s - Published Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing; WHO director general advises comprehensive approach; National Emergency declared in US, Trump may get tested for COVID-19 and more news #CoronavirusUpdates #Petrol #COVID19india

