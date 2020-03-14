Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Google to launch COVID-19 website to help determine who needs testing for coronavirus

Continuing concerns over the coronavirus have people in the Tampa Bay area questioning their doctors' decision to not test them for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rocobasilisk

rocobasilisk RT @Techmeme: Despite Trump implying that a triage website for COVID-19 tests will be available nationwide soon, Verily says it will only l… 14 minutes ago

Techmeme

Techmeme Despite Trump implying that a triage website for COVID-19 tests will be available nationwide soon, Verily says it w… https://t.co/o2d8Q8skmB 21 minutes ago

HLeighWFTS

HeatherLeighWFTS TESTING QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Why are doctors only testing some people and not others? And is a screening website thr… https://t.co/TsIYcDA654 1 hour ago

joneskf12

Mr. Smith RT @Helenhs: 🔥Google’s NOT working w/ the WH to launch a nationwide website for people to see if they need a #coronavirus test Despite wha… 5 hours ago

cclovesgod1

Colleen Martin RT @MaryamHenein: Odd. #Google denies any involvement in creating a nationwide Coronavirus testing website, which @Potus announced #FridayT… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears [Video]

New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears

New York Coronavirus Conference Canceled Due to Coronavirus Fears A discussion about the virus was to be held this week by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a nonprofit think tank. It has now..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.