Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 21:08s - Published < > Embed
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Idaho

During a press conference in the Governor's ceremonial office, the person lives in Ada County and they were over the age of 50.

She recently came back from a conference New York City and traveled through the Boise Airport.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndrewBCanan

Andrew Canan RT @RandyLudlow: Breaking: Columbus Health announces first coronavirus case, confirmed last night. A cruise ship passenger who is quarantin… 30 seconds ago

coyionelife

coyikfreefromeu RT @_BrexitTory: Italy: Population - 60m Coronavirus cases - 15K Deaths - 1K UK: Population: 66m Coronavirus cases - 798 Deaths - 10 Ital… 56 seconds ago

glrglr13

INeedAFavor,Though #RemoveTrump 🍑 @The_Lady_Red @swerdloffesq "Coronavirus: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17" https://t.co/SkF0DRjbyK 1 minute ago

Beangelic1000

ChrissyD RT @JuliaHeimlich: JUST IN: the first case of coronavirus is confirmed in #Chesterfield County. WHAT WE KNOW: ▪️man in his 60’s tested pos… 1 minute ago

DispatchAlerts

Columbus Dispatch Watch live as Columbus officials discuss the first confirmed coronavirus case in Columbus. https://t.co/WZokXnlli2 2 minutes ago

santosh07ch

aayu chaurasiya JUST IN: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Rwanda. The patient arrived from Mumbai, India. 2 minutes ago

AliShaddad_

AliShaddad RT @NorbertElekes: JUST IN: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Rwanda. The patient arrived from Mumbai, India. 2 minutes ago

TingKu63559440

Ting Ku RT @krislc: China’s first confirmed Covid-19 case traced back to November 17 https://t.co/Tpb5404GA1 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry [Video]

Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

Until now, the African continent has largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published
'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing [Video]

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

Coloradans should expect either themselves or a friend, family member or someone they know to contact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming weeks but need to make stringent efforts to keep from..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:16Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.