Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jacinda Ardern > New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus.

From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Professor says New Zealand must ramp up containment

Coronavirus: Professor says New Zealand must ramp up containmentBy RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is no evidence of sustained community transmission of...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus: Commerce Commission receives multiple complaints relating to product pricing

Coronavirus: Commerce Commission receives multiple complaints relating to product pricingThe Commerce Commission has received nine complaints relating to coronavirus and prices.It comes as a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus: https://t.co/C6Edo8UvCE #CoronaVirusUpdates 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures [Video]

Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

Some patients in Wuhan are slowly returning to their normal lives, while it could be months before the rest of the world can do the same.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Forcing Special Ambulance Safety Across Tri-State Area [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Forcing Special Ambulance Safety Across Tri-State Area

CBS2's John Elliott talks with University Hospital Newark Director of EMS John Grembowiec and his crew about their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.