United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump declared national emergency in US due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the next 8 weeks are critical and the govt intends to ramp up screening and testing for the infectious COVID 19.

Trump also said that he may get tested for the virus but not because he came in contact with leaders who tested positive.

#COVID_19 #CoronavirusPandemic #DonaldTrump

Trump declares emergency to combat virus

The United States declared a state of emergency Friday as many European countries went on a war...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •CNAReuters


Royal Caribbean suspends US cruise operations after national emergency declared

Royal Caribbean suspends US cruise operations after national emergency declaredJoe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Royal Caribbean will suspend...
The Verge - Published


All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in response..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The Five reacts to Trump declaring national emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:49Published
