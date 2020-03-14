Jason Leo Carvalho Bill Gates says he is leaving the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time with his foundation https://t.co/aX4hbOc8NM 3 minutes ago

aimee moss Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway's boards - CNN https://t.co/roavZfWRrP olino Ollo om 8 minutes ago

The Pigeon Express - TPE Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway boards #TPEoorhh https://t.co/Wpo5OacK5t https://t.co/WXyRHzUEPZ 10 minutes ago

Rudolf @coronavirus quarantine RT @WSJ: Bill Gates is leaving the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to spend more time with his foundation https://t.co/5qTVoxWYby 12 minutes ago

Cali RT @intheMatrixxx: Big resignation. Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway's boards - CNN https://t.co/KJRzhy0ahj 17 minutes ago

Rosemary Snyder Bill Gates is leaving Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway's boards - ⁦@CNN⁩ #givingback #BillGates #humanitarian… https://t.co/YiqjFqEt5G 28 minutes ago