‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:30s - Published ‘Inarguable’ Liverpool deserve to be champions It is ‘inarguable’ that Liverpool deserve be crowned Premier League champions, should the 2019/20 season not be concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this