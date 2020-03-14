Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hey Ray! Happy Pi Day!

Hey Ray! Happy Pi Day!

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Hey Ray! Happy Pi Day!
KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin has fun with numbers on Pi Day, 3/14
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GRobert1963

George Robert Happy 87th Birthday to LIFE Legend MIchael Caine! The award winning British icon was born on this day, March 14, 19… https://t.co/zng761O9Fa 53 seconds ago

stellasplace1

StellaP RT @flashtimm: Ray Charles And The Voices Of Jubilaton, Oh, Happy Day https://t.co/DLIGOH6YdX via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

E10TION

rie✰ RT @IbetterBaroundU: Happy birthday to my Ray of sunshine, my fluffy multi-talented boy, my baby Yanghyuk 💕 Have the best day today cause… 8 minutes ago

IbetterBaroundU

❣️ Perfect Gun Day ❣️ Happy birthday to my Ray of sunshine, my fluffy multi-talented boy, my baby Yanghyuk 💕 Have the best day today cau… https://t.co/3HSSM6YKBo 12 minutes ago

pawpaw_ray

PAWPAW RAY 🇮🇪☘️🐻☘️🇮🇪 ⭐️ ⭐️ Happy "Pi Day!" ⭐️ ⭐️ Have your family see who can memorize the most digits in Pi: 3.14159265358979323846… https://t.co/2JktsZunLC 13 minutes ago

Maia_Ray

🐣Ray🐣 RT @rurikon_017: Happy white day https://t.co/I7daskxsbF 50 minutes ago

mystique_ray

ρэй¹²⁷' #kickit 😖✌️ RT @OnlyOneOfmember: [#나인] 💕Happy💕 🍭candy day🍭 https://t.co/Q7FDzL1h3Y 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Forecasting Pittsburgh Weather On A Leap Day [Video]

Forecasting Pittsburgh Weather On A Leap Day

Meteorologist Ray Petelin shows us how to forecast weather on a leap day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:09Published
Hey Ray! Why Do We Have A Leap Year? [Video]

Hey Ray! Why Do We Have A Leap Year?

KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin has the explanation.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:36Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.