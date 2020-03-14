Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Qualifying for the WBC postponed

Qualifying for the WBC postponed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Qualifying for the WBC postponed
Brazil was practicing at Kino Stadium before the event got postponed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

12.6% dividend yield: Is the Westpac share price a buy?

Is the Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) share price a buy for its grossed-up 12.6% dividend yield due...
Motley Fool - Published

ASX 200 lunch update: TPG & Westpac higher, Jumbo lower

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN), TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM), and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) shares...
Motley Fool - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GEOFLA30

GEOFLAJESUS RT @sennatheking: Australian Grand Prix postponed? Ok....let's remember Ayrton Senna's fantastic qualifying lap for the 1991 GP at Adelaid… 7 minutes ago

odeio_pessoas__

SALATUT ELÄMÄT 🇫🇮 RT @CBCOlympics: The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe: 🏊‍♀️ Canadian Olympic, Paralympic swimmi… 46 minutes ago

AlbrechtKatlynd

Mrs. Coach Albrecht RT @HVSportsReport: BREAKING NEWS STORY: All Dutchess County high schools have postponed spring sports until April 30 . Teams can practice,… 2 hours ago

PoorDicksAlmnac

Richard Saunders RT @JTansey90: Curtin says Freese, McKenzie and Aaronson are scheduled to be back in Philadelphia this morning after Concacaf Olympic quali… 2 hours ago

HaitiLibre

HaitiLibre Haiti - FLASH : The Concacaf Qualifying Championship for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed https://t.co/PrB38QHkG1 via @HaitiLibre 4 hours ago

CBCOlympics

CBC Olympics The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe: 🏊‍♀️ Canadian Olympic, Paralympic… https://t.co/M2VNZrkEgV 4 hours ago

utkarshvats007

utkarsh RT @TheRahulMehra: Brave statement in the context of what we all are facing across the globe. Considering that many qualifying tournaments… 5 hours ago

UmBongoBisley

Bisley All Stars So the season is currently postponed. Bowing out in 4th place, qualifying for Europe and setting up a European qu… https://t.co/04TjxATLaP 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury [Video]

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder Exercises Right to Third Fight With Tyson Fury The fight will take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to ESPN. Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter, via ESPN Bob..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder [Video]

Tyson Fury could face rematch with American Deontay Wilder

Heavyweight WBC world champion Tyson Fury could face a rematch with American Deontay Wilder later this year according to Wilder's US promoterView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:46Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.