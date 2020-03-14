Global  

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a notified disaster, lists compensation | Oneindia News

India declares coronavirus a 'notified disaster'; People escaping coronavirus quarantine, traced and isolated; Heavy rains and hailstorm lash Delhi; Delhi govt warns of crackdown against those hoarding masks, sanitizers; Digvijaya Singh slams Jyotiraditya Scindia for hunger for power and more news #CoronavirusUpdates #Petrol #COVID19india

