Here's what happens when you let your dog pick out a toy





It’s Opal’s (Blind and deaf) second birthday.

Of course she gets to pick her own toys.

She found this awesome scented rope toy by Playology.

But she wouldn’t let my husband pay for it, she was in love and didn’t want to stop playing.

So he just dragged her to check out while also pushing our daughter in her stroller.

We have a crazy wild family but we have a good time.

