In absence of medicine, how is the world fighting Coronavirus | Oneindia News

In absence of medicine, how is the world fighting Coronavirus | Oneindia News

In absence of medicine, how is the world fighting Coronavirus | Oneindia News

In the absence of any cure or vaccine for the novel Coronavirus that has killed 5,413 people worldwide and affected over 67,000, How exactly are we fighting this pandemic?

Now more than any other time, it all really boils down to how communities respond to the outbreak and how we as individuals exercise precautions!

#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID_19 #Coronavirus

