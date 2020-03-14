Global  

Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19?

Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19?

Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19?

Coronavirus germs exist on surfaces we touch every day, according to experts.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 health officials have advised washing hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time.

Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces

Scientists studying the novel coronavirus are quickly uncovering features that allow it to infect and...
Seattle Times - Published

Google asks North American employees to work from home — other companies should too

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, companies are at risk of having their employees exposed to COVID-19....
The Next Web - Published


8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus

8 Pediatrician-Recommended Tips for Protecting Your Child Against the Coronavirus

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States having officially surpassed 1,000, it's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published
