Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19? 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published Which surfaces are spreading Covid-19? Coronavirus germs exist on surfaces we touch every day, according to experts. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 health officials have advised washing hands regularly for 20 seconds at a time.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus can stay infectious for days on surfaces Scientists studying the novel coronavirus are quickly uncovering features that allow it to infect and...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago



Google asks North American employees to work from home — other companies should too Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, companies are at risk of having their employees exposed to COVID-19....

The Next Web - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like