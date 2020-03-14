Global  

Heidi Klum concerned she may have coronavirus

Heidi Klum concerned she may have coronavirus

Heidi Klum concerned she may have coronavirus

Heidi Klum is suffering from a fever and a cough, but is unable to be tested for coronavirus because there are no available tests in her area.

