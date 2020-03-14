gcifairfieldchurch "Hope In Life And Death"

Global  

Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on February 1st, 2020.

Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on &quot;Hope In Life And Death&quot;...Apostle Paul told the Thessalonians that true Christians are people of hope in both life and death and that hope transforms even the worse of events in a human&apos;s life.

