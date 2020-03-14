Global  

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27.

On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers.

Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance.

