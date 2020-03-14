Global  

Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home

Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home

Birmingham city centre feels effect of coronavirus as shoppers stay at home

An almost empty Birmingham City Centre as the majority of shoppers stayed at home to shop online to try and prevent themselves being infected with the coronavirus.

Typically thousands of people pack the streets of Birmingham on a weekend, but many shops were as empty as the streets themselves with the Bullring Shopping Centre being unusually quiet.

