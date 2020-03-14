Global  

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Reuters reports that U.S. hospitals are preparing for a huge surge in coronavirus patients, as the virus takes hold on the U.S..

But as of Friday, at least 21,900 schools from kindergarten through high school announced closures, impacting at least 15 million students and their families.

Medical experts say that the closures could negatively impact the availability of hospital staff.

Dr.

0
Coronavirus School Closures Impact Hospital Staff Availability

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
