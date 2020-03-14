Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

Places To Avoid Due To Coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing is one of the ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Huff Post published a list of tips to navigate the idea of "social distancing," including which places to avoid.

1.

Traveling: International travel should be avoided, domestic travel should be limited or done at an as needed basis.

Car travel is suggested.

2.

Large Gatherings: Medical experts say to avoid large crowds found at places like movie theaters, restaurants, and social events.

3.

Commuting on Public Transportation: Standing 6 to 10 feet away from others is ideal.

Travel at non-peak hours.

4.

Grocery Store Visits: Should limit.

People over 70 or those with compromised immune systems should ask others to run grocery errands for them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarthAlex9

CzechFF_Alex 🇨🇿 Concerning about the main Coronavirus Topic. To all people who takes this serious: -) Watch out about your person… https://t.co/SXyXu33B1p 29 seconds ago

crazylivespk

Crazy Lives RT @gcuniversitylhr: Vice Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi @zaidia met Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, & after discussion on speed w… 1 minute ago

LKathleenEP

Kathleen EschenPipes RT @BillNeelyNBC: This is beyond satire. #ISIS warns against non-essential travel due to #coronavirus. Should we assume the Jihadis will wo… 1 minute ago

MuzammilIkram9

Muzammil Ikram RT @ArifAlvi: In this WAR against Coronavirus 1st step is to spread such messages repeatedly & remind all: 1 Wash hands with soap for 20 se… 2 minutes ago

sujalpatel82

sujal patel RT @DDNational: PLEASE RETWEET - How you can stop the spread of #coronavirus? #Corona Virus Prevention Tips:Stay at home, if you are suffe… 3 minutes ago

MicheleValJean

Michele Val Jean Social Distancing: Places And Events To Avoid Because Of Coronavirus | HuffPost Life https://t.co/3rhRwfQ2O7 5 minutes ago

ShiffrinJoyce

Joyce Shiffrin Social Distancing: Places And Events To Avoid Because Of Coronavirus https://t.co/eBa4FLNb45 via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago

DDNational

Doordarshan National PLEASE RETWEET - How you can stop the spread of #coronavirus? #Corona Virus Prevention Tips:Stay at home, if you a… https://t.co/Sr1Ahs93wQ 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.