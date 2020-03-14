Global  

Trump Tweets 'SOCIAL DISTANCING' After Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing

Trump Tweets 'SOCIAL DISTANCING' After Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing
President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Favors Social Distancing, But WH Staff Are Taking Temps Of Anyone Near Him [Video]

Trump Favors Social Distancing, But WH Staff Are Taking Temps Of Anyone Near Him

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, medical professionals are calling for social distancing, or limiting physical contact with others.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump Defends Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing: It's A 'Natural Reflex' [Video]

Trump Defends Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing: It's A 'Natural Reflex'

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:14Published
