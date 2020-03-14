Trump Tweets 'SOCIAL DISTANCING' After Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing



Tweets about this Vinnie Longobardo The president had to skip golf today to attend emergency COVID-19 meetings, as his mixed messages continue to confu… https://t.co/T49dmiiM5j 7 minutes ago Modern Day Mencken If we are going to be bombarded with tweets from a man who by all rights should be running a fill the clown's mouth… https://t.co/GfEbPQ3bnY 13 minutes ago Newt Byrd RT @Spacejunkie4: As I read tweets like they are speech, another of Trump’s mental burp, no-context tweets is like he’s just walked in2 a r… 44 minutes ago Michele Johnson RT @HResisting: #Trump tweets out "SOCIAL DISTANCING" But holds press conferences and touches people. Just more proof of his infuriating s… 1 hour ago ᔕᑭᗩᑕEᒍᑌᑎKIE As I read tweets like they are speech, another of Trump’s mental burp, no-context tweets is like he’s just walked i… https://t.co/yAZ0SI6SQu 1 hour ago Here4Resisting #Trump tweets out "SOCIAL DISTANCING" But holds press conferences and touches people. Just more proof of his infur… https://t.co/U6bxHtWOU1 1 hour ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Chip Somodevilla/Getty #Social #Distancing is a measure used to help reduce the spread of a contagion or “flatten… https://t.co/BnhAfqJyq9 2 hours ago Rapt🏀Up @jeffygolf @garyevanspro @Robopz Dude this is the tip of the ice berg in the US. Numbers will be very different.… https://t.co/1OQCCfWhVG 3 hours ago