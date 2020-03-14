Surgeon General advises hospitals to cancel elective surgeries

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Saturday urged a widespread halt of hospital elective procedures.

The warning from the nation's top doctor comes amid mounting concern over hospitals' inability to deal with coronavirus cases.

Adams warned that every elective surgery could spread coronavirus within the facility and use up protective medical gear.

According to Politico, Adams was responding to new recommendations from the American College of Surgeons issued Friday.

Some hospitals, like Massachusetts' Tufts Medical Center, have already started rescheduling some orthopedic and other procedures.