Italians sing on their balconies under lockdown

On Friday (March 13), videos emerged on social media showing Italians singing in unison in an effort to keep morale high at a time of crisis.

One video from Rome showed locals singing the national anthem.

Yemi Adeyeye captured the moment from her balcony and said "we were all alive, truly alive and excited".

Italy has been hardest hit by the outbreak in Europe, with 17,660 confirmed cases and 1,266 dead.

The government has imposed the most severe controls placed on a Western nation since World War Two.

All bars, cafes and restaurants on the streets of Italy must close.

Factory and office canteens may stay open if they can guarantee a distance of one metre between customers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that Europe had now become the epicenter of the pandemic, which has claimed 5,000 lives worldwide.