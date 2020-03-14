Winter winds whip up snow in Atlantic Canada

Winter holds on for parts of thebeast coast with strong winds and blowing snow.



Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today, things will slowly be going downhill as rain rolls into the area. Most of this starts this afternoon with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs today will top out in the mid-40s. This.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago Gusty winds, heavy snow and rain all coming in the next 24 hours for Atlantic Canada



With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago