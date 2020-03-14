Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.



Tweets about this Court Court🖤 RT @ABC: JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 14 seconds ago One Nation Under God 🇺🇸 RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he’s considering domestic travel restrictions amid the #COVIDー19 outbreak. 2 minutes ago Bojangles RT @ABCWorldNews: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 3 minutes ago Kat Russ RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump says he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it w… 3 minutes ago ⒿⓄⓇⒹⒶⓃ RT @JoshNBCNews: BREAKING: Trump says he’s considering DOMESTIC travel restrictions involving areas of risk 3 minutes ago Trending Trump Says He’s Considering Domestic U.S. Travel Restrictions to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/PG3qgQjjQN 5 minutes ago Tommy Thompson Trump Says He’s Considering Domestic U.S. Travel Restrictions to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/xvAwYFlMEK https://t.co/wDj8X1WlDk 6 minutes ago