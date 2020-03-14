Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustCourtnei

Court Court🖤 RT @ABC: JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 14 seconds ago

lonestartxMary

One Nation Under God 🇺🇸 RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Pres. Trump says he’s considering domestic travel restrictions amid the #COVIDー19 outbreak. 2 minutes ago

SandraBowers13

Bojangles RT @ABCWorldNews: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 3 minutes ago

KatRuss5

Kat Russ RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: President Trump says he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it w… 3 minutes ago

LilTrapPhonee

ⒿⓄⓇⒹⒶⓃ RT @JoshNBCNews: BREAKING: Trump says he’s considering DOMESTIC travel restrictions involving areas of risk 3 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending Trump Says He’s Considering Domestic U.S. Travel Restrictions to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/PG3qgQjjQN 5 minutes ago

TommyTh59496862

Tommy Thompson Trump Says He’s Considering Domestic U.S. Travel Restrictions to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/xvAwYFlMEK https://t.co/wDj8X1WlDk 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe [Video]

President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published
President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe [Video]

President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:47Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.