Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'

Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Surgeon General Jerome Adams At White House Coronavirus Briefing: 'No More Criticism'
The White House led a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Surgeon General Gets RIPPED for Telling Reporters ‘No More Criticism’ of Coronavirus Response

A seemingly endless parade of journalists and media figures blasted Trump Surgeon General Jerome...
Mediaite - Published

Coronavirus in US: Experts warn virus has not reached its peak as Trump rants on Twitter

Surgeon general Jerome Adams has told a news conference at the White House that coronavirus has not...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sashleysutton

Sandi Ashley RT @thehill: Surgeon General Jerome Adams: "If we spread fear and distrust and disinformation, this situation will last longer and more peo… 7 seconds ago

kathid_d

kathi d. RT @soledadobrien: I am so severely disappointed in this nation’s US Surgeon General, D. Jerome Adams. Nice dude. Opportunity to lead. Can’… 10 seconds ago

Ronda524

🏳️‍🌈RondaResists🏳️‍🌈 RT @KaivanShroff: The Surgeon General is a partisan hack who dares lecture the media about not politicizing Coronavirus when he literally j… 25 seconds ago

pringle13_mike

Mike Pringle RT @thehill: Surgeon General Jerome Adams: "This will get worse before it gets better." https://t.co/ClJt4N96TX 44 seconds ago

richarderankin

Billy Lee RT @owillis: Surgeon General Jerome Adams tells the media, "No more criticism and finger pointing" and adds, "Less stories looking back at… 47 seconds ago

meob123

Michelle OBrien @Mdlang3 @SusanChappelle1 @JoyAnnReid No--wrong. The Surgeon General said, and I quote: "He (Trump) is healthier t… https://t.co/TJX3fc1DMl 1 minute ago

DragonForce_One

Dragonforce_One RT @thehill: Surgeon General Jerome Adams: "No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger pointing." RELATED: Media… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.