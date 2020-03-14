Crucero Monarch sigue en Panamá 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:02s - Published Crucero Monarch sigue en Panamá Según la ruta de viaje, la embarcación, de la naviera española Pullmantur, debía zarpar de Panamá a las 4 de la tarde de ayer y llegar a Cartagena a las 9 de la mañana de hoy, pero hasta la 1 de la tarde de este sábado la embarcación permanece en el puerto de Colón. 0

