Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Rocket Attack Hits Base Housing U.S. Troops in North of Baghdad Just Days After Similar Attack

Over a dozen rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, according to Iraqi security officials.

This just days after an attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rocket attack hits base housing U.S. troops in Iraq

A barrage of rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NewsdaySeattle TimesFOXNews.comNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aubreymonique12

Aubs🌻 RT @KABBFOX29: Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing U.S. troops https://t.co/5zRtNGHchQ 7 minutes ago

Karen14254569

Karen RT @Harley_1955: Looks like #Iran wants to keep poking the bear. Must have a death wish. Considering all that's going on right now, that… 13 minutes ago

Diane_s1042

Diane S RT @Tomsgirlz: American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack https://t.co/F80ADemQD1 #FoxNews 14 minutes ago

lisahug84451737

lisa hughes RT @IngrahamAngle: Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/cyIEfTbiSA 21 minutes ago

eclipsethis2003

D. Scott (TEXT TRUMP 88022) @eclipsethis2003 American troops wounded in new Iraqi rocket attack https://t.co/sx9bPyQBIV #FoxNews Hey everyone Please don't for… https://t.co/vg2rJFhp7d 21 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Rocket attack hits base housing U.S. troops: Iraq officials https://t.co/RycQ3PIZjH 22 minutes ago

lepshinp

Павел Лепшин RT @devin_beavers: Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base housing US troops https://t.co/sLsUEqqSsT Time to stop the BS! Trump needs… 22 minutes ago

TrkWilson

ThWilson RT @rebel_fla: Looking forward to our response. Should be tit for all that ass! Go big USA! Iraq officials: New rocket attack hits base… 22 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire [Video]

Analysis: Iraq base hosting US-led coalition troops hit by rocket fire

Camp Taji hit for the second time this week, days after a similar attack killed two US troops and a British soldier.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:34Published
100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says [Video]

100+ troops injured from Iran attack, Pentagon says

The Pentagon has confirmed a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries stemming from Iran&apos;s missile attack on an Iraq base housing US troops last month...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.