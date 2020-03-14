How GOP Senators Cotton, Scott Are Multitasking In Campaign Ad Run

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is up for reelection in November.

According to Politico, he launched a typical pro-Trump, anti-Democrat TV ad this week.

What was very atypical was that it aired hundreds of miles from his home state, in Ohio.

It had nothing to do with Cotton’s current campaign, and everything to do with the one he’s eyeing four years from now — for the White House.

Sen.

Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is running a similar ad campaign for himself.