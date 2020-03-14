India battles coronavirus: How states are dealing with COVID-19 crisis

Global  

As the number of positive coronavirus cases cross 80 in India, several states have taken precautionary measures.

States have shutting down schools and other educational institutions.

Delhi schools and movie theatres were shut till 31 March.

Several other states including Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab followed suit.

Watch the video to know how different states are dealing with the crisis.

