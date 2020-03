San Diegans flock to big box stores for essentials amid COVID-19 outbreak

SUPPLIES AMID THE COVID-19OUTBREAK10NEWS REPORTER NATAY HOLMES ISAT WALMART WHERE SHOPPERARE UP EARLY THIS MORNING.LKLV:WE ARE STILL AT THE WALMART ONMURPHY CANYON ROAD.THE LINE IS MUCH LONGER THAN THELAST TIME WE CAME TO YOU.SOME SHOPPERS HAVE BEEN WAITINGIN LINE- IN THE RAIN SINCE 4THIS MORNING.THIS STORE IS NORMALLY OPEN 24HOURS.

BUT AS YOU CAN SEETHEY SAY DOORS WILL OPENSHORTLY- AT 6A.THE SHOPPERS WE TALKED TO THISMORNING ARE IN GOOD SPIRITS..THEY SAY THEY ARE USING TAKINGTHIS AS A LIFE LESSON SOT:SHOPPERS TELL US THEY WANTED TOGET OUT EARLY TO AVOID THECROWDS.ITS MUCH CALMER RIGHT NOW THANYESTERDAY AFTERNOON.THOUSANDS FLOCKED TO DIFFERENTSTORES LIKE WALMART AND COSTCOTO GRAB ITEMS.MANY OF THE SHELVES EMPTY.SIGNS HAVE BEEN POSTED IN STORESASKING PEOPLE TO ONLY TAKE ALIMITED NUMBER OF SOME ITEMS-LIKE THOSE CLEANING SUPPLIES.STORES ASK THAT YOU ONLY TAKEWHAT YOU NEED AND LEAVE THEREST FOR OTHERS.((AD LIB)REPORTING FORM MURPHY CANYONROAD NH 10NE