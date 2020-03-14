As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than 138,000 people worldwide and left over 5,000 dead.

Stocks rallied Friday, rebounding from their worst day in more than 30 years, after President Donald...

テツロー_999 RT @nihonnjinnsabu1 : I wish prime minister Abe had even half a ball of #PresidentTrump All Abe and his puppet master #セカンドフロア do is sucking… 2 hours ago