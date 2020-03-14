Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Global  

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak.

Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders, he finally gets the debate terms he wanted — and an opportunity to convince Democrats the race is effectively over.

Expectations aren’t high for the former vice president after a series of mediocre debate performances during primary season.

