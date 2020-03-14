Global  

Ohio primary election will go on though poll workers are still needed

Ohio's presidential primary will go on in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic but poll workers are still needed.

Exclusive: Fewer poll workers, coronavirus, spark fears of election day woes in Ohio Democratic primary

Nearly a quarter of Ohio's counties are deploying fewer poll workers for the state's Democratic...
Reuters - Published


