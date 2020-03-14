The Serious Challenges Facing The US Health System In This Global Pandemic

Global  

Politico reports local officials across America are concerned about the ability of the health system to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

One challenge is the sharply limited number of ventilators to help some of the sickest patients.

The respiratory therapists who treat these critically ill patients are also in short supply.

Another challenge is the inadequate supply of critical care beds in a hospital industry that has gone through years of cutbacks in inpatient beds.

