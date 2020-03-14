Global  

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks.

According to Reuters, Senegal President Macky Sall also cancelled religious festivals in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the army would help build mobile hospitals.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected 24 people in the sub-Saharan nation the past two weeks.

Senegal has confirmed the second most coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa, behind South Africa, which has reported 38.

