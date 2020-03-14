Global  

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday.

The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirusVice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordSeattlePI.comReuters


Alert: Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears about virus impact; Dow drops 1,600

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears...
SeattlePI.com - Published


treasa30

Theresa O'Mahony RT @BrianOD_News: US Vice President @Mike_Pence has just confirmed that the US travel ban will be extended to Ireland and the UK from midni… 4 minutes ago

araffbrab

a raff🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟 RT @EyesOnQ: US travel ban on Europe 'to be extended to UK and Ireland on Monday' https://t.co/CMYMcooDaF via @MailOnline 7 minutes ago

SyedYaseen114

Syed Mohammed Yaseen RT @ajplus: Over 149K cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, with at least 5,700 deaths. ▪️The U.S. has extended its travel ba… 21 minutes ago

news_tvh

TVH News U.S. Travel Ban Extended to United Kingdom and Ireland... https://t.co/FMGfYBorWZ via @YouTube 32 minutes ago

truethislife482

Emma Biafra IPOB FOR LIFE RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Pres. Trump said that he has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results. https://t.co/Iw3wT67asU — U.S… 38 minutes ago

AnnSchroederWi2

@asw2belle RT @TwitterMoments: #COVID19 updates: 🇪🇸Spain is expected to order a nationwide lockdown after 1,500 new cases, according to local media… 38 minutes ago

FREDLEEJOHNSON2

FRED LEE JOHNSON JR RT @BBCWorld: “The president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland” US Vice President Mike Pence ann… 48 minutes ago

beritatweet1

berita tweet U.S. Travel Ban Extended to United Kingdom and Ireland Over Coronavirus https://t.co/F5GrMFL1WP 1 hour ago


Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights [Video]

Coronavirus keeping travel agents busy as travelers cancel flights

With the rising concerns surrounding coronavirus, travelers are canceling their trips left and right.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:10Published
Travelers Adjust To Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Travelers Adjust To Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles International Airport is busy with scrambling travelers following the White House's announcement to expand travel restrictions to the United Kingdom and Ireland during the coronavirus..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:51Published
